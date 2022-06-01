2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in 2U by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in 2U by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in 2U by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.