$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $190.28 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

