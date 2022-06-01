$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CSX by 81.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 56.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 333,201 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

