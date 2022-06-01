$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.68 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.76 billion to $15.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.48. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

