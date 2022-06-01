$34.35 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.05 million. Xencor posted sales of $67.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $159.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $222.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $96.75 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. Xencor has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $23,587,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $21,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after buying an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 467,117 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $12,469,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.