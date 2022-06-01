$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.70 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $37.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.64. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

