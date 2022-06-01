$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will post $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $16.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $16.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after buying an additional 993,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $143.11.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.