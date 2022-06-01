$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $18.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,491. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

