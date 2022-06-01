$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will report $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. Square posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $19.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $25.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.70.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $8,877,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 11.2% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of -583.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.