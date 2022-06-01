$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to post sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in BCE by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BCE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

