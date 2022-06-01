$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

