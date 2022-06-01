$486.85 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $486.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.92 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $475.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

SEIC stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

