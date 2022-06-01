$5.54 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will report $5.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.57 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 million to $19.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.92 million, with estimates ranging from $29.94 million to $31.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Aegis cut their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of MDWD opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

