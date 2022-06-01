$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PG&E’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. PG&E reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year sales of $22.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $22.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.74 billion to $23.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PG&E by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

