$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $52.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $33.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $206.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.42 million to $213.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $232.99 million, with estimates ranging from $216.52 million to $252.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

