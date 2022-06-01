$6.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will post $6.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.90 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $25.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.93 billion to $27.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

