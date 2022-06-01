$7.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post $7.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.03 billion and the highest is $7.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $6.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $28.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.74 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

