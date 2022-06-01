$701.93 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will report $701.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.43 million and the highest is $735.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $654.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a 1-year low of $113.99 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Primerica by 35.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.