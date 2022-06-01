$728.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will announce $728.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $722.66 million to $733.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $638.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,459 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

