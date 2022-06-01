$75.30 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will post $75.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $76.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $74.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $305.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $319.87 million, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $965.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

