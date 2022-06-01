$78.18 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to report $78.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $315.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $326.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,400.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $192,335.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $441,084. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $470.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

