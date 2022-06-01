$805.24 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will post $805.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.80 million to $806.83 million. Roku reported sales of $645.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Roku stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Roku by 11.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

