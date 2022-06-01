$82.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $82.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $84.98 billion. Apple reported sales of $81.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $394.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.17 billion to $402.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $420.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $404.18 billion to $428.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

