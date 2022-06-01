A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 28,963 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 28,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $2,248,397.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,887,187.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ AMRK traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.45.
Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,138,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
