A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 28,963 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 28,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $2,248,397.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,887,187.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.45.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,138,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.