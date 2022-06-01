A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 7,000 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $988,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Brian Becker sold 401 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $5,020.52.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 804,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

