Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AADI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AADI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

