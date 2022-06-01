Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.