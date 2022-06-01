AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

ABCL stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,703,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,830. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.