ABM Industries (ABM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

