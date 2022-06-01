Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASO. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

