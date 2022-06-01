Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

