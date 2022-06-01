Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
OTCMKTS AVHNY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
About Ackermans & Van Haaren (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ackermans & Van Haaren (AVHNY)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.