Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 million and the highest is $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

