ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Haiping Dun Sells 36,150 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21.

ACMR opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.78 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 464.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

