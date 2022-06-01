Acme United (ACU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN: ACU):

5/31/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/22/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/15/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acme United stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Acme United Co alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Acme United by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.