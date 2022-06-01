Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

