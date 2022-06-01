Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorn Energy (ACFN)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.