Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after buying an additional 237,659 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

