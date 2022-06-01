Adam K. Peterson Purchases 8,106 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,523,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NICK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 2,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907. The company has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.03%.
About Nicholas Financial (Get Rating)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicholas Financial (NICK)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.