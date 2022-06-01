Adam K. Peterson Purchases 8,106 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,523,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NICK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 2,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907. The company has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,405,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.