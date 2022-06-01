Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 76,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

