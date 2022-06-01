Adevinta ASA (ADEVF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS: ADEVF) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Adevinta ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 86.00 to 78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Adevinta ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 140.00 to 123.00.

5/25/2022 – Adevinta ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from 115.00 to 100.00.

5/12/2022 – Adevinta ASA is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Adevinta ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 160.00 to 140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Adevinta ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 110.00 to 86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Adevinta ASA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/10/2022 – Adevinta ASA was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

