Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

