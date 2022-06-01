Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.82.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adient by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Adient by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

