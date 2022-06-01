Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently:

5/31/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $246.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $266.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $276.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $250.00.

5/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $250.00.

5/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $247.00 to $217.00.

5/24/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $230.00.

5/13/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $294.00 to $250.00.

5/12/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

AAP opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.86 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

