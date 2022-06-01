Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 663,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,076,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Advaxis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Advaxis ( OTCMKTS:ADXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Advaxis by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advaxis during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

