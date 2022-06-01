Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 560,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

