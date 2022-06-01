AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AER. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

NYSE AER traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. 25,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,031. AerCap has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of AerCap by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $73,121,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $85,488,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.