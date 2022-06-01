Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of AFYA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 4,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Afya by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.