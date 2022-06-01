ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Declares Dividend of $2.06

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGESY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.