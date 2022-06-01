Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 14,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,780. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.