Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 14,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,780. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.
In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
