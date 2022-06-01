Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 2.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 169,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrico Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RICO opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Agrico Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.